Windsor police arrest two suspects in robbery with a firearm investigation

Two men have been arrested after allegedly robbing someone at gun point early Thursday, stealing cash and the victim’s pick-up truck, police say.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the robbery and is seeking any information in relation to the incident.

On Thursday, around 5:45 a.m. patrol officers met with the victim, an adult man, in the 1400 block of Wyandotte Street to get a statement.

Police say the robbery happened about an hour before in the 3000 block of Seminole Street where the victim was robbed at gun point by an adult man and a quantity of currency as well as the victim’s maroon 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck were stolen.

Around 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a suspicious activity report in the 3000 block of Ypres Avenue. Two men were seen removing stickers from the windshield of a pick-up truck which was later discovered to be the Silverado stolen during the robbery.

Police say through surveillance footage, officers determined the two men located with the stolen vehicle were involved in the investigation. Officers found a firearm, ammunition and illicit drugs inside the vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested without incident and are facing a combined 17 charges including possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm (sawed off shotgun), possession of a firearm while prohibited, and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating and asks anyone in the area of Milloy Street, between Drouillard Road and Central Avenue, with surveillance cameras is requested to check their footage for suspicious persons or activity specifically on Thursday between 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com