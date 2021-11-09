Windsor police arrest wanted assault suspect, man facing multiple charges

Windsor police have arrested an assault suspect who was wanted for allegedly choking a victim and brandishing a firearm during an argument in early September.

Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, patrol officers responded to an assault report in the 400 block of Watkins Street. Police determined the suspect and victim, who are known to each other, were involved in an argument at the time.

Police say the suspect assaulted and choked the victim and brandished a firearm before fleeing the area driving a black Toyota Corolla.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has since been located and arrested without incident by members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) and Emergency Services Unit (ESU) at a residence in the 3500 block of Sandwich Street.

Aaron Evans, 30, is facing the following charges:

Assault

Assault - Choking

Assault with Weapon

Possess Firearm

Possess Weapon Dangerous to Public Peace

Possess Firearm While Prohibited - four counts

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Breach of Firearms Prohibition - four counts

Breach of Probation

Operation While Prohibited

Police are thanking the public and media for their assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com