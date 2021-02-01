Windsor police are asking residents and businesses in the Erie Street area to check their surveillance footage for any evidence following an alleged arson incident.

On Saturday, officers responded to Anatolia Turkish Restaurant in the 700 block of Erie Street for a report of a fire.

Police say when officers arrived the fire had already been extinguished by emergency services personnel on scene.

Officers on scene determined the fire was suspicious and an arson investigation was launched.

Police told CTV News Saturday a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the restaurant window.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Through investigation, police believe the fire started around 7 a.m.

Members of the Arson Unit continue to investigate the incident and are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their surveillance footage for any possible evidence.

Specifically, police are searching for any footage of suspicious persons or vehicles seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.