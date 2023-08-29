Windsor police asking for help after stolen prescription medication

Windsor police are asking the public if they recognize a man in an investigation into stolen prescription medication.

On Aug. 26, police say the person entered a pharmacy in the 100 block of Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg and provided someone else’s name and information to obtain prescription medication that didn’t belong to him.

If you’re able to identify this individual, please call the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.