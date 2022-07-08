Windsor Police Association moving forward with arbitration 'as of right now' despite force lifting vaccine mandate

The union which represents Windsor police officers is planning to move ahead with an upcoming arbitration hearing centred around the police force’s vaccine mandate, despite the policy having already been dropped.

"There's a grievance that was filed some time ago. That date is still scheduled for later this month. As of right now, the association's position is to move forward with that grievance," Windsor Police Association president Shawn McCurdy said Friday.

Late last year, the Windsor Police Services Board implemented a proof-of-vaccination policy that forced anyone who did not comply to go on unpaid leave. At the time, about two per cent of service members were affected by the directive.

But during an in-camera meeting Thursday, the policy was suspended.

While all WPS members can now transition back into the workplace, McCurdy — who has been actively fighting against the mandate which went into effect in Nov. 2021 — said the focus of the arbitration will now shift toward making workers as "whole" as possible.

"These members were off, without pay. Their benefits were suspended. So there was, in our opinion, breaches of the collective agreement," he said.

McCurdy stopped short of providing a dollar amount when asked if the union will be seeking back pay for workers placed on unpaid leave. But he added the grievance will factor in previous arbitration decisions involving other unions.

Last month, an arbitrator ruled Stellantis would have to lift its vaccine mandate for workers in its Windsor and Brampton assembly plants.

At the time, the arbitrator ruled that while the company's vaccine mandate was reasonable when it was implemented in Oct. 2021, that was no longer the case by June 2022.

"So as we move forward, those things will come into play," said McCurdy, adding the union still needs to "strategize" before determining if it will move forward with arbitration on July 25.

"We still have to speak with our legal counsel and the executive board for the WPA."

On Thursday, acting Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire told CTV News the board came to the decision to lift the mandate through an “evaluation of the current status of the pandemic.”

This week, Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said the province is in the midst of a seventh wave, with the test positivity rate reaching its highest level since May.

In a follow-up call Friday, Bellaire said new hires would need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the mandate being dropped — but would not comment on the pending arbitration.

CTV News also reached out to Windsor Police Services Board chair Drew Dilkens. He asked all comments on this matter be deferred to the police chief.