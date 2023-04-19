Windsor Police Association President looks to make amends

Const. Kent Rice said he has never forgotten an incident, which led to a demotion for 18 months from first class, to second-class constable in Sept, 2015.

“I try to mentor the new officers to learn from my mistakes, to be professional and treat people dignity, and do the right thing all the time.”

Rice pleaded guilty to unnecessary use of force and discreditable conduct in an incident that took place at a Windsor apartment building on Feb 22, 2012.

It cost him $14,000 in salary as a result.

The incident against Gladson Chinyangwa was recorded on a building security camera in the stairwell of the McDougall Street apartment.

“After the incident I made it a goal to sit on the association,” he said.

A Windsor police veteran since 1999, he has already severed as an association director for two terms, and added he spoke openly about the incident to association members before the recent election.

“I think I spoke with just about every employee face to face, they were told my story. I never shied away from it,” he explained. “First and foremost I wanted them to know what happened to me and what are my guiding principles.”

Rice said he still assuming control of the position, but is ready to take on the challenges.

He added his members have been working without a contract since the beginning of the year, and expected members would be looking for improvements to pay and benefits.