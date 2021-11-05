Windsor police believe explosion at Windsor Assembly Plant was intentional

Police are seeking any information that may help identify a suspect after a suspicious package detonated in a storage area of the Windsor Assembly Plant Thursday evening.

Windsor police officers responded to a report of an explosion at the plant in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre Drive around 5:45 p.m. The facility had been evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

The incident happened on the second floor of the west side of the plant.

Stellantis issued a statement Thursday evening saying it is aware of the incident and is cooperating with authorities and had the building evacuated.

"Our employee health and safety, as well as the safety of the community are our top priority. We will provide more information when it becomes available,” the statement said.

Police say there was no active fire as a result of the explosion.

It was reported that after the explosion suspicious items were found at the explosion site and police launched an investigation.

The scene was contained and the Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU), K-9 Unit, Forensic Identification Unit and Arson Unit all attended as part of the investigation.

Police say the suspicious device was located in an area of the plant that is not generally used for general work and acts as a storage facility.

Investigators believe this was an intentional act and are seeking any information that may help to identify a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com