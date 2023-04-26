Windsor police charge 22-year-old in downtown stabbing

A 22-year-old has been charged in connection to a downtown stabbing that seriously injured three people last month.

Windsor police responded to a home in the 700 block of Aylmer Avenue on March 26 after receiving reports of a fight between several people.

When police arrived officers found three men with stab wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Police say the victims refused to cooperate with police. However, an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit found the stabbings were a result of a clash between two of the men found at the scene.

The third person was wounded while trying to break up the fight, police say.

Officers found and arrested the 22-year-old male suspect on Tuesday just after 9 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue.

The man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using a weapon dangerously.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com