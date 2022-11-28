Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE program

Windsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was “out in full force” Friday night for the program.

Police say four vehicles were impounded for stunt driving, while one driver was arrested for impaired driving and more than 50 tickets were handed out.

Police say the driver charged with impaired faced an additional charge for stunt driving and was clocked speeding 134 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The three other drivers were caught racing down city streets at 120 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, 93 km/h in a 50 km/h area and 163 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

A stunt driving charge comes with an automatic 30 day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.