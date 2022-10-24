Windsor police charge six motorists with stunt driving

Six drivers have been charged with stunt driving after police clocked five of the vehicles speeding 40 km/h over and one was caught spinning tires.

Windsor police say the driver caught spinning tires (burnout) was also hit with two other traffic tickets and had their vehicle impounded.

The other drivers were stopped speeding:

90 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on South Cameron Blvd.

93 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on South National Blvd.

100km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on South Cameron Blvd.

115km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Huron Church Rd.

122 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Huron Church Rd.

“The Windsor Police Service reminds motorists that we all play a part in keeping our roadways safe. Stunt driving not only puts other drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians in danger, but can also be expensive, with Impound and ticket fees, potential court costs, and higher insurance premiums,” a news release from police said.

Drivers can be charged with stunt driving when speeding more than 40km/h on roads where the posted limit is under 80km/h, police say.

Those who drive 50 km/h or more over the posted limit on roads where the speed limit is 80km/h or higher can be charged, have their vehicles towed and have their licence suspended.