Windsor police chief gives insight into reasons behind retirement in email to officers

Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno cited moving her attention toward her family as the reason behind her retirement, saying the decision has weighed heavily on her for a while.

In a memo sent to Windsor Police Service staff, Mizuno said she cannot commit the necessary time to fulfill her duties as chief as her attention is drawn primarily to her family.

“This decision has weighed heavily on me for quite some time as I sought to balance both my personal and professional life,” she said. “At this point in my life, my attention is drawn primarily to my family and I cannot commit the time that I feel is merited to fulfill my duties as Chief of Police. I am fortunate to be able to retire at this time after having worked for the City of Windsor for over 30 years.”

On Tuesday, Mizuno announced her sudden retirement two and a half years into her five year contract, effective March 31.

Mizuno took over the role in October 2019 as the replacement for Al Frederick who retired in June that year. She is the first female chief of police in the force’s history.

In her heartfelt memo she thanked officers, past and present and said she is grateful for having been a part of it.

“Our organization is among the greatest in our country and I am eternally grateful for having been part its evolution. I want you all to know that what you do is so important,” Mizuno said. “You help people, protect people and save lives.”

Mizuno grew up in the Toronto area and moved to Windsor for school, she says she has “been a Windsorite ever since.”

“My children are growing up in Windsor and they are excited to know that there will be more of me for them now,” she said.

Mizuno closed the memo thanking the service and says she is confident in the future of the service.

“With that knowledge, I am confident of the continued success of our organization and while I leave the Windsor Police Service with some sadness, I am also incredibly proud of our people, our organization.”