A section of Erie Street was closed Saturday morning due to a fire in the area, police say.
Windsor police were on scene of a fire on Erie Street East around 8:30 a.m. The section between Louis and Marentette Avenue was closed as a result.
Police cars were seen in front of Anatolia Turkish Restaurant.
The road was reopened around 10 a.m.
Erie St. East closed between Louis and Marentette due to a fire. Will advise when road is reopen but for now please reroute. #YQGTraffic -08421— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) January 30, 2021