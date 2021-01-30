A section of Erie Street was closed Saturday morning due to a fire in the area, police say.

Windsor police were on scene of a fire on Erie Street East around 8:30 a.m. The section between Louis and Marentette Avenue was closed as a result.

Police cars were seen in front of Anatolia Turkish Restaurant.

The road was reopened around 10 a.m.

More to come.

