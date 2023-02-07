iHeartRadio

Windsor police close section of Pitt St. for investigation


Windsor police on scene of an investigation on Pitt Street downtown Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (Source: Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

Windsor police had a section of Pitt Street closed for an investigation Tuesday morning.

Police tape surrounded the area and a few cruisers were on scene.

Pitt Street was closed between Dougall Avenue and Ferry Street.

