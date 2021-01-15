Windsor police are reminding the public to not call 911 for questions about Ontario’s new stay-at-home orders.

Police say their communicators are being “overwhelmed with 911 calls” asking about the new orders, which came into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.

Residents are being told to call 211 for COVID-related questions and 311 for COVID-related complaints during business hours.

Police say 911 is for emergencies only.

