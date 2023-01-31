iHeartRadio

Windsor police conducting active attacker training with EMS


A Windsor police cruiser sits outside of headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, June 24, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Windsor police are informing the public about “active attacker training” taking place on Tuesday.

Officers are conducting the training in the 3000 block of King Street.

“We’ve asked Essex-Windsor EMS to join us for the important exercise,” said a social media post from police.

Police say they will make every effort to minimize the impact on the neighbourhood.

