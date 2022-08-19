Windsor police constable demoted for not disclosing relationship with victim

A Windsor police officer with more than 18 years of experience has been demoted because he did not disclose to his supervisors he was in a relationship with a victim involved in an investigation.

As of Aug. 21, 2022, Sr. Const. Peter Burke will be demoted to First Class Const. for one year.

According to union president Shawn McCurdy, the demotion results in a $17,000 reduction in pay and he says it could result in loss of future raises or promotions.

McCurdy tells CTV News Burke pleaded guilty to three counts of insubordination and one count of discreditable conduct for a relationship that started in 2017 and concluded in 2020.

McCurdy says Burke did not follow conflict of interest directives by “not notifying his supervisor of a relationship with an individual who was deemed to be a victim of crime.”

He says Burke was in the Major Crimes Unit and then the Special Victims Unit of the police force while in a relationship with the victim.

“It was quite a shock,” McCurdy says when the offences were first laid this past June. “(Burke) has an impeccable record and is an extremely valuable member of the Windsor Police Service.”

During the Police Services Board hearings, McCurdy says Burke provided a “genuine statement” of remorse, and apologized to his family, the victim and her family and the entire Windsor Police Service.

Burke has no prior disciplinary action against him in his time as an officer in Windsor.

In a written statement to CTV News, Windsor Police confirm Burke pleaded guilty back in June to the offences.

“The Windsor Police Service Professional Standards Branch launched an investigation immediately upon receiving the complaint and wants the public to know that we do hold our officers accountable when there is misconduct and our actions serve the public interest,” the statement reads.