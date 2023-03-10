Windsor police cracking down on drivers running stop signs

The Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit is cracking down on drivers who are running stop signs in the city.

In a social media post, police show a driver getting pulled over for running a stop sign and then show what could happen if a driver fails to stop, with an example of a cyclist getting struck from Niagara police.

The Windsor Police Service’s Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to keep our streets safe. pic.twitter.com/O73oIHcy14

“When approaching a stop sign, drivers must come to a complete stop before entering the intersection,” said police.

The total fine for failing to stop at a stop sign is $110 and three demerit points.