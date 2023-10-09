Windsor police cracking down on these driving behaviours
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Kentner
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit has been conducting a blitz over the Thanksgiving weekend.
It’s part of Operation Impact 2023, a national public awareness campaign aimed at making Canada's roads the safest in the world.
From Oct. 6 to 9, police in Windsor and across the country will focus on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, and other road users at risk:
- impaired driving due to alcohol
- drugs or fatigue
- aggressive driving
- distracted driving
- driving without a seat belt.
“By promoting safe driving behaviours, we hope to help prevent collisions, save lives, and reduce injuries on our roads,” said a statement from Windsor police.
