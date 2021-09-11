Windsor police cruiser involved in collision on city’s west end
CTV Windsor News Reporter
Michelle Maluske
Windsor Police closed the northbound lanes of Huron Church Rd at Northwood because of an accident Saturday.
A cruiser is heavily damaged as is another civilian sedan.
Northbound traffic, much of it transport trucks bound for the United States was backed up past EC Row Expressway. It reopened around 7 p.m.
More to come
