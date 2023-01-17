Windsor police evolve training with 'active attacker' exercise

West end residents were told not to worry if they noticed increased police activity on that side of town as Windsor Police officers were put through “active attacker" training.

”We are now developing and implementing new tactics as a result of the many scenarios that have occurred in the US and in Canada,” said Sgt. Kristina Stannard.

Those scenarios include what to do if an attacker with a weapon, from a gun to a vehicle, is present in places like parking lots, shopping malls, schools, even in open streets.

“Things do happen in our city. We have to be prepared for them,” said Const. Tracy Swyntun.

Windsor police responded to three notable knife wielding incidents last year with one of them leading to the death of a 70-year old man in downtown Windsor.

According to Stannard, every sworn Windsor Police Service officer is expected to take the training this year.

“We're trying to constantly improve ensuring our officers receive the best training we can provide them,” she said.

Swystun, who is a high school liaison for the police force, takes students and school staff through lockdown exercises. One of the scenarios occurred this school year with a bomb threat that evacuated a South Windsor high school.

“It turned out to be a spam call from another country so that can happen but we have to take them all seriously and we have to evaluate the threat as it comes in,” she said

EMS and Fire rescue will also take part in the training exercises this year.

“To have EMS and Fire on site with us training, everybody knows their roles and how to respond in the event we have an active attacker situation or scenario here in Windsor,” said Stannard.

The Port Authority is also looking to have EMS board a ship later this year to help expand on their training.

“Whether it be related to an active shooter, fire or somebody injured on board and knowing how to get in and get them off the vessel,” said harbour master Peter Berry.