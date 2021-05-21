Windsor police find fentanyl, meth, and ammunition during DIGS investigation

Windsor police say a suspect attempted to flee before being arrested on multiple drug related charges including possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) unit launched the investigation in May and identified an adult male suspect and involved residents.

Investigators then applied for and received judicial authorization to search the suspect home in the 500 block of Moy Avenue.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, police from the Emergency Services Unit were prepared to execute the warrant when the suspect fled in an attempt to evade arrest.

Police were able to arrest the man without further incident after a “brief foot pursuit.”

During the search, officers found illicit drugs and ammunition.

A 47-year-old Windsor man is now facing the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - three counts (yellow fentanyl, green fentanyl, blue fentanyl)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (crystal methamphetamine)

Possession of ammunition while prohibited - five counts

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com