Windsor police hiring 911 communicators

Anyone interested in becoming a 911 communicator can apply now with Windsor police.

The Windsor Police Service is hiring 911 communicators and they want to invite interested applicants to an information session on Friday, Sept. 29.

The session will include informative presentations on the role of a 911 communicator, the recruitment process, and current communicators will also be there to answer any questions you may have about the job.

This is a free event. Anyone interested can learn more and register online.

