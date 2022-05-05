iHeartRadio

Windsor police honouring Const. John Atkinson on 16th anniversary of his death

Const. John Atkinson, who was shot and killed on May 5, 2006. (Courtesy Windsor police)

Windsor police are remembering a local officer killed in the line of duty with a moment of silence on Thursday.

Senior Const. John Atkinson was shot and killed 16 years ago, on May 5, 2006.

Police observing the moment of silence at 2:07 p.m. on Thursday.

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the murder of Senior Constable John Atkinson, Badge #6744. If you are in a position at 2:07 pm, please stop & observe a moment of silence to remember John & the ultimate sacrifice that he made while serving his community. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/6pLpFGSRk6

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) May 5, 2022

The 37-year-old officer was investigating a drug deal outside a convenience store near Pillette Road and Seminole Street when he was shot.

He left behind a wife and two young children.

The shooter, Nikkolas Brennan was later convicted of first degree murder and sentence to life in prison.

