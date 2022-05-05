Windsor police honouring Const. John Atkinson on 16th anniversary of his death

Windsor police are remembering a local officer killed in the line of duty with a moment of silence on Thursday.

Senior Const. John Atkinson was shot and killed 16 years ago, on May 5, 2006.

Police observing the moment of silence at 2:07 p.m. on Thursday.

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the murder of Senior Constable John Atkinson, Badge #6744. If you are in a position at 2:07 pm, please stop & observe a moment of silence to remember John & the ultimate sacrifice that he made while serving his community. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/6pLpFGSRk6

The 37-year-old officer was investigating a drug deal outside a convenience store near Pillette Road and Seminole Street when he was shot.

He left behind a wife and two young children.

The shooter, Nikkolas Brennan was later convicted of first degree murder and sentence to life in prison.