Windsor police identify 20-year-old London man killed in homicide

Windsor police are releasing the identity of a 20-year-old London man who was killed in a homicide on the city’s east side.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive for a report of a possible fight on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Aldubaisi of London.

A second victim, a male youth, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they identified a suspect and around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, he was found in the area of Esplanade Drive and Sherway Drive. He was arrested without incident.

Officers say the victims and suspect were known to each other, and an interaction between the three turned violent — resulting in the murder.

Police have arrested Harpreet Majhail, 36, of Windsor who is now facing the charges of first degree murder, uttering a death threat, and assault with a weapon.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is continuing to actively investigate this homicide and seeking any further information or video surveillance footage that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.