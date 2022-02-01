Windsor police identify man who died following Detroit River rescue
Windsor police have identified a man who died following a water rescue from the Detroit River.
On Sunday at 12:45 a.m., patrol officers, along with members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) responded to the area of Riverside Drive West and Bridge Avenue for a report of a person in the water. Once in the area, officers observed a male in the Detroit River.
Police say several officers, along with members of Windsor Fire and Rescue, were able to use tools to pull the male into shore where he was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital. The man was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital.
No foul play is suspected, according to police.
“Out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing the name of the male,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Gas vs Electric: How much you can actually save by switching to an EV?With the price of gas at an all time high in Ottawa, many people are turning to electric cars for their daily commute. But is it actually cheaper to drive an electric car over gas?
-
Truck convoy costs Ottawa’s busiest mall millions in lost revenueThe CF Rideau Centre will remain closed until at least Feb. 6 as the "Freedom Convoy" protest continues in downtown Ottawa.
-
How a Saskatoon curler ended up on Team YukonThere’s a Saskatoon curler who is going to be heading to the Tim Horton's Brier in a month’s time — but he’s not representing Saskatchewan.
-
Motorbike racer Torin Collins is heading overseas to take the next step in his racing careerEver since he was a little boy, Torin Collins has dreamed of racing against the best in the world in the Grand Prix championships.
-
No parking for wood splitter at centre of case against former B.C. clerk, court hearsThe former facilities manager at the British Columbia legislature told a trial Wednesday that a wood splitter was being stored at the clerk's home while a parking spot was sorted out for it in Victoria.
-
Downtown businesses and BIA embrace University of Windsor taking over Ouellette Ave. buildingThere are vacancies and lease signs that could be on the verge of disappearing at 300 Ouellette Avenue.
-
Police arrest man on outstanding warrants west of EdmontonEdson RCMP arrested a man for outstanding warrants on Monday.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of senior red-fronted lemurStaff at the Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a red-fronted lemur that lived well beyond his life expectancy.
-
Calgary family of Sam Adekugbe watching close as Team Canada on verge of World Cup qualificationIt will take a lot of luck — and results going their way — but the men's national soccer team is on the verge of securing one of 32 places at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.