Windsor police identify man who died following Detroit River rescue

Windsor police have identified a man who died following a water rescue from the Detroit River.

On Sunday at 12:45 a.m., patrol officers, along with members of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) responded to the area of Riverside Drive West and Bridge Avenue for a report of a person in the water. Once in the area, officers observed a male in the Detroit River.

Police say several officers, along with members of Windsor Fire and Rescue, were able to use tools to pull the male into shore where he was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital. The man was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

“Out of respect for the family, we will not be releasing the name of the male,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.