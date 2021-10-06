Windsor police investigate alleged arson at Riverside Drive hotel
A 42-year-old woman is facing an arson charge in relation to a suspicious fire investigation at a Windsor hotel, police say.
The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit alongside Windsor Fire and Rescue and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.
Police say around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to a hotel in the 200 block of Riverside Drive West for a report of a fire.
Several occupants of the hotel were displaced when police arrived, but the fire had been extinguished and there were no injuries.
Police say the hotel received extensive water damage.
Investigation determined the fire was suspicious in nature and a suspect identified.
Police have charged a 42-year-old Windsor woman with arson and two counts to comply with release order.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
