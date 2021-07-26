Windsor police investigate fatal motorcycle collision

Windsor police say one man has died and a woman sustained life-threatening injuries after a vehicle and motorcycle crashed Saturday night.

The Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating the collision that happened around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of Riverside Drive West.

When officers arrived they immediately tended to the adult male motorcyclist and his adult female passengers.

Emergency personnel also attended the scene and transported both the man and woman to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 31-year-old motorcyclist from LaSalle succumbed to his injuries.

The WPS Accident Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene.

Currently no charges have been laid, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision but has yet to speak to police are encouraged to contact them.

Anyone in the area of the 200 Riverside Dr. West area with surveillance or vehicle dash cameras that could have captured the incident are asked to check their footage for possible evidence.

Those with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com