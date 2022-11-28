Windsor police investigate fatal shooting near daycare
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor police continue to investigate a shooting that claimed a 26-year-old man's life Monday evening.
Multiple police cruisers and EMS responded to the scene in the 800 block of Hanna Street East around 5 p.m.
One person was taken to hospital with life-threatening-injuries following the shooting. The victim has since succumbed to his injuries.
Officers had the area in front of a daycare centre blocked off with police tape and evidence markers placed in the street.
Police say the incident is isolated and do not believe there is a threat to public safety.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dash-cam or surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact Windsor police immediately.
