Windsor police investigate hit and run, one person seriously injured


Windsor police are investigating after a hit and run on Tecumseh Road near Drouillard Avenue on Jan. 3, 2023. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit and run in Windsor’s east end, police are seeking witnesses.

Police are actively investigating the collision that took place around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tecumseh Road East and Drouillard Avenue intersection.

Police say one person has suffered life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Windsor Police Service non-emergency number, 519-258-6111.

Tecumseh Road East between Alexis and Drouillard Roads  was closed for several hours.

WPS is investigating a hit & run that occurred at approx 6p.m. at Tecumseh Rd E & Drouillard Ave. One person has suffered life-threatening injuries. If you witnessed the accident please call the non-emergency number 519-258-6111. We will continue to update this case as needed. pic.twitter.com/wAhHyHPn52

— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) January 4, 2023
