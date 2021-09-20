Windsor police investigate multiple overnight break and enters

One suspect has been arrested, but Windsor police are still seeking information relating to a series of overnight commercial break-ins.

The Windsor Police Service Property Crime Unit is asking the public for any information they may have in relation to six break and enter incidents that took place between 11 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

The Property Crime unit is actively investigating all of the incidents and trying to determine if the break-ins may be related.

Police say officers have arrested a 34-year-old Windsor man who is facing the following charges:

Break and enter and commit place other than dwelling

Process proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possess break-in instrument.

Police will not yet release the suspects name “to protect the integrity of all the active investigations.”

Police are asking the public to review the following break-ins and request residents, business owners or anyone else in the area to check their security camera or dash-cams for footage that may assist in the investigation.

Break and enter incidents:

Sunday around 11 p.m.

Patrol officers responded to a commercial alarm call at a business in the 3900 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers arrived to see broken glass window on the premise.

The area was searched by patrol and K9 officers but no suspects were located.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Monday around 12:30 a.m.

Officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Tecumseh Road East for a commercial alarm.

Through investigation, police discovered two suspect had stolen several items and fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Police obtained descriptions for two suspects.

Suspect one is described as possibly male with slim to athletic build, and the second possibly female with a slim build.

Monday around 1 a.m.

Police responded to a break and enter call at a business in the 500 block of Legacy Park Drive where officers saw a broken window, but the suspect or suspects had fled before police arrived.

Monday around 1 a.m.

Police responded to a suspicious person call at a business in the 3500 block of Walker Road.

When officers arrived they saw a shattered window a door left ajar.

Patrol and K9 officers cleared the area but no one was located.

Officers learned a dark coloured vehicle had allegedly fled the scene at a “high rate of speed” before police arrived.

Monday around 1:30 a.m.

As officers were arriving to a “trouble unknown” call in the 200 block of Lauzon Road, a dark coloured vehicle was spotted speeding away from the area.

Police say investigation revealed there were two businesses that were broken into at this location.

Patrol and the K9 Unit searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Monday around 5:30 a.m.

Officers responded to another break and enter call at a business in the 1400 block of Tecumseh Road East.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but a witness told officers the direction the suspect was travelling and his description.

Police found the suspect in the area of Tecumseh Road East and Hall Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Items related to the incident were found with the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com