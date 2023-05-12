Windsor police investigate robbery at knife-point

A man allegedly robbed a convenience store at knife-point in the city’s west end Friday morning, police are searching for the suspect.

Windsor police responded to the robbery report around 10 a.m. at a store in the 300 block of Mill Street.

Police say a man went inside the store, brandished a knife and demanded money from the cashier. He then left the store with an unknown amount of cash. Police say the employee was not physically hurt.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build and light-coloured hair. During the incident he was wearing black clothing and carried a black backpack.

He is also suspected of committing a similar robbery in LaSalle the day before.

The robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com