Windsor police investigate robbery at knife-point
A man allegedly robbed a convenience store at knife-point in the city’s west end Friday morning, police are searching for the suspect.
Windsor police responded to the robbery report around 10 a.m. at a store in the 300 block of Mill Street.
Police say a man went inside the store, brandished a knife and demanded money from the cashier. He then left the store with an unknown amount of cash. Police say the employee was not physically hurt.
Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build and light-coloured hair. During the incident he was wearing black clothing and carried a black backpack.
He is also suspected of committing a similar robbery in LaSalle the day before.
The robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
-
‘Very scary:’ Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officerA Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
-
New area code is coming to TorontoThose moving to Toronto with their sights set on snagging a 647 or 437 area code might only have a limited time to do so, as a new one is being introduced.
-
'I'm a registered nurse with advanced training': Nurse practitioners at St. Mary's General Hospital providing leading care in cardiac centreAs people around the world celebrate International Nurses Day Friday, it’s a reminder of how nursing responsibilities have evolved since the time of Florence Nightingale – the founder of modern nursing. You don’t have to look further than Kitchener’s St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH) to see the expanded roles in practice.
-
'Best time of year’: Why now is a good time for Manitoba to go birdwatchingFor those who are looking to get outside this weekend, it’s one of the best times of the year to go birdwatching.
-
Missing man last seen in Osborne Village in April: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
-
Manitoba reimbursing doctors for licensing feesThe Manitoba government is taking steps to keep doctors in the province by giving them some relief on their licencing fees, but some still believe more needs to be done.
-
3 Drumheller residents charged after investigation results in seizure of drugs, cash, trafficking gearThree Drumheller residents face multiple charges after an investigation by the RCMP led to the seizure of crack, fentanyl, cash and other items indicative of drug trafficking.
-
How to keep pets cool during B.C. heat wave: SPCAThe BC SPCA is reminding pet owners of the impact hot weather can have on their four-legged family members as heat advisories are in effect for much of the province this weekend.
-
Judge ‘shocked’ after small dispute over a sign escalates into big legal battle for Sault businessesTwo companies in Sault Ste. Marie combined spent more than $30,000 in a legal battle to have a sign removed – with the fight continuing long after the sign was actually taken down.