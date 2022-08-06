Windsor police investigate sexual assault in city’s west end

An unknown man allegedly entered a woman’s home overnight Friday where he sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene, Windsor police are investigating.

Police are seeking any information related to the incident.

Police say around 3 a.m. Friday officers were called to the 3000 block of Russell Street for a report of a sexual assault.

Police say the adult female victim reported that a man she did not know entered the home. She was sexually assaulted by the suspect who then took off.

The Major Crimes Unity attended the scene to process any evidence.

Police have released a surveillance photo and are asking any who lives in the 3000 block of Russell Street, 200 block of Brock or Mill Streets and have surveillance cameras to check your footage.

If you were driving in the area around 3 a.m. police also ask to check your dash cam for evidence.

Police say it is believed the suspect entered the house through an unlocked door. Police are reminding residents to always keep their doors locked.