Windsor police investigate shots fired incident downtown

Police are investigating an incident after multiple gunshots were heard in a downtown Windsor neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Neighbours on Tuscarora Street between McDougall Street and Windsor Avenue say they heard six shots fired around 2:30 a.m.

Windsor police say the Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene. Police confirm the investigation has been turned over to the Major Crimes Unit.

Officials say no one was injured and that the scene has been cleared.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (ext. 4000 after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

This is a developing story, more details to come.