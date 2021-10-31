Windsor police investigate stabbing in Ford City

A victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an overnight stabbing in Ford City.

According to AM800 News, the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is investigating the incident.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Drouillard Road near Milloy Street just after 3 a.m. Sunday, AM800 reports.

Few details are known at this time.

Police are asking those with information about the incident to contact WPS or Crime Stoppers.