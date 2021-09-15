Windsor police investigate stabbing on McKay Avenue

A suspect was arrested after a man was transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds early Wednesday morning, Windsor police continue to investigate.

Patrol officers responded to the 900 block of McKay Avenue around 3:20 a.m. for a stabbing report.

Police say officers arrived to find an adult male victim in the area with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where it was determined he sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, police identified a suspect who was located at 4:45 a.m. and arrested without incident.

The crime scene was held by officers and the Forensic Identification Unit processed the scene.

Police have charged a 32-year-old Windsor man with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and fail to comply with an undertaking.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com