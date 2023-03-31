Windsor police investigate 'targeted' shots fired on Seminole St
Windsor police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s east end overnight.
Police responded to the shots fired call around 1 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Seminole Street. Officers determined a number of shots were fired in the area, and there were no known injuries reported.
The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and say they believe this to be a targeted incident.
Officers are investigating a separate shots fired incident after two empty bullet casings were found lying on Hall Avenue in Walkerville. Police say at this point they do not have any information connecting the two events.
Police are asking residents with surveillance or dashcam footage — particularly those who live in the 3800 block of Seminole St. and the surrounding area — are asked to check for evidence between 12 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on March 31.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
-
Quilters donate their skills to RMHC 'to wrap them up in care'25 women volunteered their time and purchased the fabric needed to make 25 quilts for Windsor’s Ronald McDonald House within the Hospital
-
'A one of a kind place': Health centre 'The Nest' opens first phase in downtown ReginaThe newly opened health and wellness centre in downtown Regina, The Nest, is providing residents of the Queen City with resources to live healthier lives.
-
-
'Familiarity breeds contempt': Saskatoon Blades rivalry heats upThe Saskatoon Blades stumbled out of the gates as they were unable to sustain pressure on the Regina Pats in the WHL playoffs opener Friday night.
-
Vehicle from drive-by shooting that sent 'stray rounds' into northside businesses soughtCharges have been laid in connection to a northwest Edmonton drive-by shooting that spanned up to 12 blocks Friday, with police searching for another vehicle of interest.
-
West Lorne Arena wins big with Kraft HockeyvilleWest Lorne came out on top along finalists Saint-Anselme, Que., Maple Ridge, B.C., Ste. Anne, Manitoba winning the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Saturday
-
Man injured following robbery in Halifax's north endOne man is injured following a robbery in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Training flight turns into rescue mission after boaters capsize off B.C. islandA pair of boaters and their dog were fortunate to survive after capsizing off Texada Island and spending 45 minutes in the water Thursday afternoon.
-
Hundreds of performers take the ice for K-W Skating Club showMembers of the Kitchener Waterloo Skating Club were showing off their hard work.