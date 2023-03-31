Windsor police investigate 'targeted' shots fired on Seminole St

Windsor police are investigating after shots were fired in the city’s east end overnight.

Police responded to the shots fired call around 1 a.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Seminole Street. Officers determined a number of shots were fired in the area, and there were no known injuries reported.

The Windsor Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and say they believe this to be a targeted incident.

Officers are investigating a separate shots fired incident after two empty bullet casings were found lying on Hall Avenue in Walkerville. Police say at this point they do not have any information connecting the two events.

Police are asking residents with surveillance or dashcam footage — particularly those who live in the 3800 block of Seminole St. and the surrounding area — are asked to check for evidence between 12 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on March 31.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com