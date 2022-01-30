iHeartRadio

Windsor police investigating after water rescue

Emergency services responding to a water rescue on Riverside Drive in Windsor, Ont., Jan. 29, 2022. (Source: @_OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor police are investigating after what’s being described as a water rescue.

Emergency crews could be seen on Riverside Drive near Askin Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, there is no suspicion of foul play but the incident remains under investigation by major crimes.

