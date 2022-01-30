Windsor police investigating after water rescue
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
Windsor police are investigating after what’s being described as a water rescue.
Emergency crews could be seen on Riverside Drive near Askin Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police, there is no suspicion of foul play but the incident remains under investigation by major crimes.
