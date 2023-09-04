Windsor police investigating collision
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor police are investigating a crash in the Walkerville area.
Police responded to the collision around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Police are investigating a vehicle accident where the eastbound lanes of Giles Bv at Hall Av will be temporarily closed until further notice #yqgtraffic -04861— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) September 4, 2023
Officers have tapped off and closed the eastbound lanes of Giles Boulevard at Hall Avenue.
Police say the area will be temporarily closed until further notice.
