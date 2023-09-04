Windsor police investigating collision

Windsor police are investigating a crash in the Walkerville area.

Police responded to the collision around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers have tapped off and closed the eastbound lanes of Giles Boulevard at Hall Avenue.

Police say the area will be temporarily closed until further notice.