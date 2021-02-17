Windsor police say they are investigating a hate crime at the office of the Windsor-Essex Transgender and Allied Support group.

Officers responded to a report of a hate-motivated crime located in the 1435 Tecumseh Rd E on Tuesday around 12:00 p.m.

It was reported that a suspect(s) had vandalized a business with a racist symbol and an offensive homophobic word.

Police say this investigation is still in its initial stages.

The Morality Unit is asking for the public's assistance with any information in relation to the incident.

Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are requested to check their footage for any suspicious persons or activity between 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

Police say they denounce all criminal acts, especially those that promote hatred toward anyone.

“Hate crime has a harmful impact on the community,” said a statement from police. “Not only does it cause emotional trauma to the victim, it results in serious friction between different groups in our society. “

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4343, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.