Windsor police investigating shots fired in east end

Windsor police are asking the public for information related to a shooting incident in the city’s east end.

Police were called to a shots fired incident around 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Buckingham Drive where officers found several spent shell casings on the road.

Officers received information that a small, dark-coloured sedan was seen leaving the scene “at a high rate of speed” northbound down Buckingham Drive before turning westbound on South National Street.

Police say a home and a vehicle parked in the area were damaged from being struck with bullets, but there were no injuries reported.

Investigators believe it was a targeted incident.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident and is asking anyone with surveillance cameras and vehicles equipped with dash cams in the area between Reginald Street and South National St., and the in the area westbound on South National St. and Buckingham Dr. to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police are asking the public to be cautious as the firearm involved is still outstanding. If either the suspect vehicle or suspects are spotted, do not approach and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com