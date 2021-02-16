Windsor police are seeking the public’s assistance with the Major Crime Unit’s investigation into a fatal downtown fire.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the areas of Pelissier Street to Janette Avenue and Riverside Drive West to Elliott Street West to check their footage from 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 to 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8 for any suspicious person or activity around that time.

Police responded to a fire in the 400 block of Church Street on Feb. 7 around 9:15 p.m. Fire crews were also on scene to extinguish the blaze.

A 59-year-old man and an adult woman were transferred to the hospital where the man succumbed to his injuries and the woman continued to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Windsor Fire completed investigations with the damage from the fire estimated at $225,000.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com