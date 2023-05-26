Windsor police issue 18 tickets at this 'dangerous' intersection

Windsor police have issued 18 ticktets during a traffic blitz today at one of the city’s “most dangerous” intersections.

Officers started the enforcement at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Lauzon Parkway, one of the city's most collision prone areas, around 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say it is to enforce traffic stops and reduce vehicle collisions.

This morning, Windsor Police issued 18 tickets at the intersection of Tecumseh Road E. and Lauzon Pkwy., one of the city's most collision-prone areas.



On May 9, police released a list of the Top 10 intersections with the highest number of reported crashes:

3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall) E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave. 4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square) Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy. Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave. Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd. E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd. Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr. Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

Members of the Traffic Enforcement Unit aim to regularly monitor these intersections to enforce moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights, and any other Highway Traffic Act violations.

The fine for failing to stop is $325 for a red light and $110 for a stop sign.