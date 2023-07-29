Windsor police issue 75 traffic violations during speeding enforcement blitz

Windsor police were kept busy on Friday with the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducting a speeding enforcement blitz across the city.

According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a speeding enforcement operation at multiple locations across the city on Friday.

In total, 75 traffic violations were issued, including two for stunt driving.

Police said one driver was clocked in at 108 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone, while a second driver was stopped travelling 108 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.