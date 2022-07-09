Windsor police issue 946 speeding violations and warnings issued since launch of anti-noise campaign
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor police say officers have issued 946 violations and warnings for speeding since the launch of their noise campaign two months ago.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) launched its online noise complaint reporting system on May 2, and with it, an anti-noise campaign that will run until Sept. 5.
Police have issued 57 noise bylaw violations in Windsor and Amherstburg along with 12 violations for stunt driving.
The noise campaign focuses on the highway traffic act and includes looking out for loud stereos, revving engines, squealing tires, and general noise caused by vehicles.
