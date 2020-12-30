Windsor police issued two charges and a warning during COVID-19 enforcement actions last week.

From Dec. 20 - 26, a religious gathering, fitness facility and social gathering violated the rules under the Reopening Ontario Act and lockdown orders, according to police.

Police say one charge was laid after officers responded to a religious gathering and found it to be over capacity.

A second charge was laid after officers say they responded to a fitness facility that was open for business.

A warning was issued after officers responded to an indoor social gathering where more than five people were present.

Police say they would like to remind the community of the importance to follow directions from health professionals in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The vast majority of our community understand and respect these directions,” states a police news release.

Any community members with COVID-19 related enforcement complaints are reminded of the following reporting procedures: