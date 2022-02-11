Windsor police issue message to demonstrators at border protest

Windsor police are notifying demonstrators involved in the border protest on Huron Church Road that those blocking streets, or assisting others in blocking streets may be committing a criminal offence.

The Windsor Police Service issued a news release Friday moments after the Superior Court of Justice granted an injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge with a message to protesters.

“The Windsor Police Service wants to make demonstrators clearly aware that it is a criminal offence to obstruct, interrupt or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property,” the release said. “The offence itself is known as mischief to property.”

Police say blocking streets at and near the Ambassador Bridge is resulting in people being denied the “lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property and causing businesses to close down.”

Officers are giving notice to anyone blocking the streets or assisting others in blocking the streets may be committing a criminal offence and must immediately stop any further unlawful activity or they may face charges.

Police say people could be arrested if they are party to the offence or assisting others directly.

The WPS warns vehicles or other property related to an offence may be seized. Once a vehicle is seized, it may be detained and potentially forfeited.

Increased police presence on scene as the injunction to end the border blockade takes into effect at 7pm @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/uDcw5MRD7x

Police say charges or convictions related to unlawful activity associated with the demonstration may lead to potential denial in crossing the United States border.