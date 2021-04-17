Windsor police join list of departments refusing to enforce shut down orders with random stops

Windsor police say they will not be performing random stops of people or vehicles under Ontario’s enhanced public health measures, joining a number of other forces who will opt out of the new enforcement.

On Friday afternoon, the Ontario government gave police temporary powers to enforce its stay-at-home order by allowing them to stop individuals and vehicles and ask their reasons for leaving their homes.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones made the announcement Friday afternoon as part of the new measures introduced by Premier Doug Ford's government to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

"We have made the deliberate decision to temporarily enhance police officers' authority for the duration of the stay-at-home order. Moving forward, police will have the authority to require any individual who is not in a place of residence to first provide the purpose for not being at home and provide their home address," Jones said.

Windsor police announced Saturday on social media that they will not be randomly stopping people or vehicles.

2/2 Officers will not be randomly stopping people or vehicles. We all need to do our part for the health and safety of our community. Everyone has a role and a responsibility to keep our City safe. Stay home and do not gather with people outside your household.