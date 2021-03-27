Windsor police launch firearms investigation after alleged 'road rage' incident

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in providing surveillance video in connection to a firearms investigation.

Police say around midnight Friday there was a “road rage incident” between two drivers near the intersection of Tecumseh Road and Howard Avenue.

An unknown man allegedly pointed what is believed to be a firearm at the other driver, police say.

The licence plate information was not retrieved.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

If you witnessed the incident or have surveillance video you are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service.