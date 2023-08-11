Windsor police launch initiatives designed to break down barriers

In an effort to support newcomers who now call the Rose City home, Windsor police have announced two new initiatives designed to better engage with members of the city’s diverse communities.

According to the Windsor Police Service (WPS), the first of the two initiatives is the unveiling of a multilingual welcome sign at the main entrance to police headquarters and within the lobby and reception area.

The new signage feature the words “Welcome” and “Hello” in a variety of languages in easy-to-read fonts and blue and green tones. Windsor police said will help create “the most welcoming space and experience for all visitors.”

Windsor police said they also plan to introduce similar signage at other WPS facilities over the coming months.

The second initiative is the rollout of a new translation app that will allow members of the police service to better speak with people who have limited or no ability to speak English. The app will give police the ability to connect an individual with a translator of their preferred language in order to facilitate a conversation and ultimately provide better service.

“More and more newcomers are choosing to come to Windsor, and they deserve a supportive and collaborative approach that meets their needs. We are excited to work with our community partners in creating a culture where people feel welcomed, comfortable, safe, and heard,” said WPS Chief Jason Bellaire in a statement.

The two projects were launched as part of the police service’s efforts to “break down barriers and foster a more inclusive, welcoming atmosphere for new Canadians, individuals with language limitations, and people of all ages, ethnicities, cultures, and backgrounds,” the release reads.

Reza Shahbazi, executive director of the New Canadians’ Centre of Excellence Inc., applauded the new initiatives, especially the implantation of new signage in the police services’ headquarters.

“This initiative demonstrates the power of collaboration and highlights our shared values of embracing diversity,” he said. “By recognizing and celebrating our differences, we strengthen the fabric of our community.”