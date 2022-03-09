Windsor police launching podcast to connect with community

The Windsor Police Service is launching a new podcast.

Police announced the “519 Connect Podcast” is launching soon.

A post on social media says the podcast will help police connect with the community.

The date of the first episode is expected to be announced soon. It will be available on the WPS YouTube Channel.

We're excited to announce the launch of a podcast where we'll connect with our community. Let's talk. Let's have a conversation. 1st EPISODE COMING SOON